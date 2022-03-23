58.8 F
Sports

Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball takes on #1 Seed Louisville in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

By News Staff
Tennessee Women's Basketball Faces No. 1 Seed Louisville In NCAA Sweet 16 this Saturday. (UT Athletics)
UT Lady VolsKnoxville, TN – No. 4 seed Tennessee women’s basketball team(25-8) will face No. 1 seed Louisville (27-4) in the semifinal round of the NCAA Wichita Regional on Saturday at 4:00pm Eastern (3:00pm Central) at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game is slated to be televised by ESPN2.

No. 18/17-ranked UT earned that right on Monday night, holding off in-state foe Belmont in Thompson-Boling Arena, 70-67, in the NCAA Second Round.

It will be the Big Orange’s 35th trip to the Sweet 16 and first since 2016. Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper will be taking her second program to that stage, having led Missouri State to the 2019 Sweet 16 before being hired by UT after that season.

The other side of the bracket in Wichita will include No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota at approximately 6:30pm ET (5:30pm CT) on Saturday with ESPN2 also broadcasting that match-up.

