APSU Baseball begins OVC Season at Belmont

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues an impromptu seven-game road trip and opens its final season of Ohio Valley Conference play when it meets Belmont in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville.

The Govs and Bruins open the series with a Friday outing at 4:00pm before continuing the series with a Saturday game at 2:00pm and wrapping up the set on Sunday at 1:00pm.

The Governors opened the road trip in Saint Louis last weekend where they suffered a series sweep and were held to nine runs over the weekend. Meanwhile, Belmont lost a three-game series at Wofford last weekend before falling to No. 1 Vanderbilt, Tuesday, at First Horizon Park.



Catcher Jack Alexander continues to lead Austin Peay with a .408 batting average, including 12 doubles that are third most in Division I this season. Third baseman Michael Robinson is second on the team with a .358 batting average while right fielder Gino Avros is second on the team and fifth nationally with 11 doubles.



Outfielder Guy Lipscomb is one of three Belmont hitters batting above .300 this season, and leads the Bruins in batting average (.378), on-base percentage (.463), and stolen bases (19). Pitching and defense have been Belmont’s calling card through nonconference play, where they rank third in ERA (4.23) and lead the league in fielding percentage (.983). Left-hander Jalen Borders (3.24 ERA) and southpaw Andy Bean (3.47) are both among the league’s Top 10 in ERA.

Toeing The Rubber

GAME 1 | RHP Tyler Delong vs. RHP Joshua South

Delong will make his starting pitching debut for the Govs against Belmont. He has been the Govs most consistent reliever this season with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. South will be seeking to flip the script against Austin Peay State University; he has allowed 14 earned runs in 7.1 innings pitched (17.18 ERA) with nine strikeouts in two career starts against the Govs.

GAME 2 | LHP Harley Gollert vs. LHP Andy Bean

Gollert has pitched back-to-back quality starts, with a 1.35 ERA, and 14 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched while allowing a 0.90 WHIP. However, Austin Peay State University has lost those two outings 7-5 and 2-1. Bean was the lone Belmont starter to pick up a win at Wofford last week, holding the Terriers to one run over 6.0 innings.

GAME 3 | TBA vs. LHP Jalen Borders

Austin Peay State University has used four different pitchers in the No. 3 spot this season with the quartet combining for a 15.34 ERA in 14.2 innings (averaging 3.0 innings per start). Borders opened the season with back-to-back scoreless outings (12.2 innings) but has not made it past the fifth inning in his last three outings.

Through The Lineup

Catcher Jack Alexander extended his hit streak to 7 games and his reached-safely streak to 18 games at Saint Louis. He is batting .478 (11-23) during the hit streak with 8 RBI. Alexander has been held without a hit twice this season: February 22nd at Southern Illinois and March 11 against Eastern Kentucky.

First baseman John McDonald’s reached-safely streak stands at 35 games (14 in 2022) – the 5th longest streak at APSU since 1996, tying Lance Wampler’s 35-game stretch (2000). Next up is Ryan Kane’s 40-game reached safely streak during the 2006 season.

With McDonald battling an injury, Ty DeLancey has started the last eight games at first base. He is batting .273 (9-for-33) with 5 RBI in 9 games since taking over at first base, including a current 6-game hit streak.

Second baseman Jonah Beamon has started to warm up at the plate in March, batting .318 (14-44) with 8 RBI this month. His season batting average has jumped 82 points to a .253 mark entering the midweek action.

Shortstop John Bolton is fighting through a four-game hitless streak (14 AB) that followed a five-game hit streak (March 9th-15th). He does have three walks during the current hitless stretch and is second on the team with 14 walks.

Third baseman Michael Robinson missed Sunday’s finale – his first DNP of 2022. He stretched his reached-safely streak to 10 games during Saturday’s doubleheader and has 11 hits and 9 walks during the streak. He is second on the team (behind Alexander) in batting average (.358) and on-base percentage (.489) this season.

Center fielder Skyler Luna went 3-for-9 with a walk, 2 stolen bases and 2 RBI during the Saint Louis series. His 2-for-3 outing in Sunday’s finale was his third multi-hit effort of 2022.

Gino Avros saw a 5-game hit streak end in the SLU series opener. Since a 4-for-4 outing against Eastern Kentucky, on March 13th, he is batting .444 (12-27) and has a .500 on-base percentage with 9 runs scored and 12 RBI.

Jeremy Wagner had 3 hits in the final two games of the Saint Louis series, finishing the weekend batting .429 (3-7).

TJ Foreman and Knaje Guthrie continued their returns from their respective opening weekend injuries. Foreman appeared on defense during Saturday’s doubleheader. Guthrie got his first hits since the Boston College walkoff win, going 2-for-3 with a RBI in his third game since returning March 16th against Evansville.

Follow The APSU Govs

The Friday and Sunday games at Belmont will available on ESPN+ with Belmont’s Dr. Rich Tiner providing the play-by-play. Fans wishing to follow along more discreetly may visit PeayStats.com for live scoring through the series or get important game updates on Twitter by following @GovsBSB.