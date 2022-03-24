APSU Track and Field heads to Murray Kentucky for Margaret Simmons Invite

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay track and field team opens up its 2022 outdoor season at the Margaret Simmons Invite, March 25th-26th, hosted by Murray State University.

The event will be held at the Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray Kentucky.

Participating Teams

Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Bethel (Tenn.), Brescia, Central Methodist, DePauw, Evansville, Freed-Hardeman, Indiana East, Jacksonville State, Kentucky State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lane, Lindsey Wilson, Marian (Ind.), Midway, Morehead State, Murray State, Nicholls State, Oakland City, Olivet, SIU Edwardsville, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, Transylvania.

Competition begins in the field Friday, March 25th with the hammer throw at 2:00pm followed by the triple jump and discus. The first running event takes place at 4:30pm with the 200-meter dash while day one concludes with the 10,000-meter run at 7:50pm. The final day of competition begins at 12:00pm with javelin in the field and 4×400-meter relay on the track.

The Govs head into the outdoor season looking to build off a successful indoor campaign that saw Austin Peay State University finish third at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships. In the final meet of the indoor season, the Govs claimed four conference titles while also breaking three school records. APSU tallied eight podium finishes at the OVC Championships to cap off the indoor season.

On the track, the APSU Govs are led by junior Kenisha Phillips who was named OVC Female Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Championships during the indoor season. Phillips captured two OVC titles in the 200-meter and 400-meter dash, breaking the school record in each event. The Georgetown, Guyana native is also the reigning champion in each event for the outdoor season.

In the field, Austin Peay State University is led by senior Karlijn Schouten, who is the reigning OVC outdoor pole vault champion. During the indoor campaign, Schouten won her second straight indoor title in the pole vault with a mark of 4.15 meters. Schouten during the indoor season broke the pole vault school record twice and claimed three event victories.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

Following this weekend’s meet the Austin Peay State University track and field team continues to compete in the Bluegrass State, heading to Bowling Green, KY, for the Hilltopper Relays, April 1st-2nd, hosted by Western Kentucky University. APSU then returns to Murray, KY, for a one-day OVC Trio meet, April 15 before traveling to Lexington, KY, to take part in the Kentucky Invitational, April 22nd-23rd.