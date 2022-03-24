39 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Basketball senior Yamia Johnson named to WBI All-Tournament Team
Sports

APSU Women’s Basketball senior Yamia Johnson named to WBI All-Tournament Team

News Staff
By News Staff
2021-22 APSU Women's Basketball - Yamia Johnson. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballLexington, KY – After averaging 18.7 points per game, Yamia Johnson, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, has been named to the Women’s Basketball Invitational All-Tournament Team, the event announced Tuesday.

During the three-game event, Johnson also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. She also shot 33.3 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent from three-point range, and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.

In Austin Peay State University’s first game against Saint Mary’s (California), Johnson recorded 17 points, five rebounds, and a pair of steals. She followed that with her best game of the season, pouring in a season-high 29 points while knocking down five three-pointers – which tied the best single-game mark by a Gov this season – and going six-for-six from the charity stripe against Furman. The Lexington, South Carolina native also led the Govs with six rebounds in the contest.
 
In the final game of the WBI, Johnson scored 10 points and dished out a pair of assists in the Governors’ rematch with Davidson.
 
For news and updates on everything APSU University women’s basketball during the offseason, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

2022 WBI All-Tournament Team

Yamia Johnson – Austin Peay
Morgan Sharps – Bowling Green
Destiny Leo – Cleveland State
Ali Bamberger – Saint Mary’s
Taycee Wedin – Saint Mary’s (MVP)

Previous articleMarch’s Mania at the Pump: Gas Prices Fall But Will They Rebound?
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online