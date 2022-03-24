APSU Women’s Basketball senior Yamia Johnson named to WBI All-Tournament Team

Lexington, KY – After averaging 18.7 points per game, Yamia Johnson, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, has been named to the Women’s Basketball Invitational All-Tournament Team, the event announced Tuesday.

During the three-game event, Johnson also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. She also shot 33.3 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent from three-point range, and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.

In Austin Peay State University’s first game against Saint Mary’s (California), Johnson recorded 17 points, five rebounds, and a pair of steals. She followed that with her best game of the season, pouring in a season-high 29 points while knocking down five three-pointers – which tied the best single-game mark by a Gov this season – and going six-for-six from the charity stripe against Furman. The Lexington, South Carolina native also led the Govs with six rebounds in the contest.



In the final game of the WBI, Johnson scored 10 points and dished out a pair of assists in the Governors’ rematch with Davidson.



For news and updates on everything APSU University women’s basketball during the offseason, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

2022 WBI All-Tournament Team

Yamia Johnson – Austin Peay

Morgan Sharps – Bowling Green

Destiny Leo – Cleveland State

Ali Bamberger – Saint Mary’s

Taycee Wedin – Saint Mary’s (MVP)