Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball plays Eastern Illinois, Morehead State this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After a weekend off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will play in its first-ever Ohio Valley Conference regular-season matches at the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, March 25th-26th, at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UTC Sports Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University will kick off the weekend with an 8:00am CT, match against Eastern Illinois, which is playing its first-ever season of beach volleyball. The Panthers are 0-1 on the season after dropping their first match to Missouri Baptist, 4-1, on March 21st.



The APSU Govs then square off against Morehead State on Friday at 2:00pm, in a battle between the OVC’s regular season and tournament champions from a season ago. The Eagles are 3-5 on the year and enter the first OVC weekend on a three-match losing streak after playing in the College of Charleston Beach Classic, March 12th-13th.



A Saturday match at noon against UT Martin is next up for the Governors. Austin Peay State University beat UT Martin, 3-0, in last season’s OVC Tournament Championship and beat the Skyhawks, 3-2, earlier in the season at the Governors Beach Challenge. UT Martin is 3-2 this season after picking up midweek victories against North Alabama, 5-0, and Jacksonville State, 5-0.



Finally, Austin Peay State University takes on home-standing Chattanooga on Saturday at 4:00pm to wrap up the first OVC Weekend. The Govs and Mocs have yet to play this season, but Chattanooga won both meetings last season by a score of 3-2. The Mocs are 8-2 this season and are on a four-match winning streak.

Austin Peay State University also enters the weekend on a three-match winning streak led by its No. 1 pairing Marlyana Bullington and Kelsey Mead. Bullington and Mead did not drop a set at the Governors Beach Challenge and earned OVC Pair of the Week, March 15th.

Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell command the No. 2 position for the APSU Govs and are also on a three-match winning streak after not dropping a set at the Governors Beach Challenge. With 44 career wins, Moore trails only Jenna Panning, who won 54 times in her career, on Austin Peay State University’s all-time wins list.

Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring have manned the No. 3 line for Austin Peay State University this season and have a team-leading four victories. On the No. 4 line, Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart have won twice this season, but Eisenhart has also been joined by Karle Graham twice in the No. 4 pairing, dropping both matches. Elizabeth Wheat and Graham have been Austin Peay State University’s No. 5 pairing for the majority of the matches this season with the duo picking up a single win in five outings.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, Austin Peay State University hosts a 1:00pm, Wednesday double-dual match against North Alabama at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex. The Governors then travel to the GSU Diggin’ Duals, April 8th-9th, hosted by Georgia State at the Georgia State University Sand Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.