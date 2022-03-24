41.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 25, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball plays Eastern Illinois, Morehead State this weekend

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball set for first OVC Weekend in the Scenic City. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – After a weekend off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will play in its first-ever Ohio Valley Conference regular-season matches at the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, March 25th-26th, at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UTC Sports Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University will kick off the weekend with an 8:00am CT, match against Eastern Illinois, which is playing its first-ever season of beach volleyball. The Panthers are 0-1 on the season after dropping their first match to Missouri Baptist, 4-1, on March 21st.
 
The APSU Govs then square off against Morehead State on Friday at 2:00pm, in a battle between the OVC’s regular season and tournament champions from a season ago. The Eagles are 3-5 on the year and enter the first OVC weekend on a three-match losing streak after playing in the College of Charleston Beach Classic, March 12th-13th.
 
A Saturday match at noon against UT Martin is next up for the Governors. Austin Peay State University beat UT Martin, 3-0, in last season’s OVC Tournament Championship and beat the Skyhawks, 3-2, earlier in the season at the Governors Beach Challenge. UT Martin is 3-2 this season after picking up midweek victories against North Alabama, 5-0, and Jacksonville State, 5-0.
 
Finally, Austin Peay State University takes on home-standing Chattanooga on Saturday at 4:00pm to wrap up the first OVC Weekend. The Govs and Mocs have yet to play this season, but Chattanooga won both meetings last season by a score of 3-2. The Mocs are 8-2 this season and are on a four-match winning streak.

Austin Peay State University also enters the weekend on a three-match winning streak led by its No. 1 pairing Marlyana Bullington and Kelsey Mead. Bullington and Mead did not drop a set at the Governors Beach Challenge and earned OVC Pair of the Week, March 15th.

Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell command the No. 2 position for the APSU Govs and are also on a three-match winning streak after not dropping a set at the Governors Beach Challenge. With 44 career wins, Moore trails only Jenna Panning, who won 54 times in her career, on Austin Peay State University’s all-time wins list.

Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring have manned the No. 3 line for Austin Peay State University this season and have a team-leading four victories. On the No. 4 line, Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart have won twice this season, but Eisenhart has also been joined by Karle Graham twice in the No. 4 pairing, dropping both matches. Elizabeth Wheat and Graham have been Austin Peay State University’s No. 5 pairing for the majority of the matches this season with the duo picking up a single win in five outings.  

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, Austin Peay State University hosts a 1:00pm, Wednesday double-dual match against North Alabama at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex. The Governors then travel to the GSU Diggin’ Duals, April 8th-9th, hosted by Georgia State at the Georgia State University Sand Volleyball Complex in Atlanta.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
