Manna Café’s Shoot Down Hunger Clay Shoot Tournament set for April 2nd

News Staff
Shoot Down Hunger

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries’ 2022 Shoot Down Hunger Clay Shoot Tournament is taking place this year on April 2nd, 2022.

This April-Fools-themed event begins at 8:00am and shotgun at 9:00am at Cross Creek Clays : 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN.

Tickets are $100.00 per player. The ticket covers the tournament, breakfast, lunch, awards, and door prizes! NOT included: shotgun, ammo, ear/eye protection, and an optional golf cart. There will be an optional “Long Bird” station, so please bring cash.

Form a four-person team and sign up on Manna’s website: WWW.MannaCafeMinistries.com – Events – Shoot Down Hunger.

Cross Creek Clays is located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN.

If you are interested in creating a team or sponsoring this event, please contact Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com

Manna Café looks forward to seeing you out on the course!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

