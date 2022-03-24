Manna Café’s Shoot Down Hunger Clay Shoot Tournament set for April 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries’ 2022 Shoot Down Hunger Clay Shoot Tournament is taking place this year on April 2nd, 2022.
This April-Fools-themed event begins at 8:00am and shotgun at 9:00am at Cross Creek Clays : 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN.
Tickets are $100.00 per player. The ticket covers the tournament, breakfast, lunch, awards, and door prizes! NOT included: shotgun, ammo, ear/eye protection, and an optional golf cart. There will be an optional “Long Bird” station, so please bring cash.
Form a four-person team and sign up on Manna’s website: WWW.MannaCafeMinistries.com – Events – Shoot Down Hunger.
Cross Creek Clays is located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road, Palmyra, TN.
If you are interested in creating a team or sponsoring this event, please contact Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com
Manna Café looks forward to seeing you out on the course!
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.