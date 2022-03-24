Nashville Zoo’s Eggstravaganzoo presented by Kinder Joy® set for April 16th

Nashville, TN – The sun is out, flowers are blooming, and temperatures are warmer which means it is time for Nashville Zoo’s ultimate annual spring celebration – Eggstravanzoo, presented by Kinder Joy® on Saturday, April 16th. – The sun is out, flowers are blooming, and temperatures are warmer which means it is time for Nashville Zoo’s ultimate annual spring celebration – Eggstravanzoo, presented by Kinder Joy® on Saturday, April 16th.

This event includes 12 scheduled egg hunts for kids, face painting, keeper talks, animal encounters and animal egg hunts!

Eggstravaganzoo is included with Zoo admission or membership, but entry time reservations are required as capacity is limited. We recommend purchasing tickets and reserving entry times as soon as possible as times will start to sell out.

Eggs hunts begin at 10:15am and run all the way through 3:15pm, giving kids and families the maximum amount of time for spring-filled fun. Each child will receive a goodie bag regardless of the number of eggs collected, and we ask each child to only participate in the hunt once. Goodie bags will be available near the egg hunt field.

During this visit, hoppy adventures will be taking place all day long including special animal shows and encounters. At 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm, the Zoo’s Wild Works Animal Shows will take place in the Zoo’s Amphitheater where our ambassador animals will show off their captivating natural abilities. Zookeeper talks for this day will be announced in the coming weeks.

Early Riser Package

Guests can get in on the action ahead of the crowds by adding the Early Riser Package to their Eggstravaganzoo experience. Enjoy early access to the Zoo for an exclusive 8:45 am egg hunt, grab-and-go breakfast and more. Get access to the Zoo as early as 7:30 am.

Early Riser for non-members is $50.00 for adults and teens and $45 for children (ages 2-12).

Early Riser for members is $25.00 for adults and teens and $20.00 for children (ages 2-12).

Children under two are free with a souvenir and craft add-on available. Pre-registration is required for guests who choose to add the Early Riser Package.

Eggstravaganzoo is presented by Kinder Joy ® and supported by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and Mix 92.9. For more information and to register, visit www.nashvillezoo.org