APSU Alumni Spotlight: Austin Peay State University graduate brings home-grown Nigerian ingredients to Clarksville business

Clarksville, TN – For Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Jolie Frederick, it started with shea butter.

When her baby developed severe diaper rash, Frederick was unable to find a cure. It wasn’t until her older sister reminded her of the miracles that shea butter performs. After trying the butter, her son’s diaper rash was gone.

This led Frederick to find other uses for shea butter when it came to skincare. After struggling with her and her baby’s skin problems, Frederick had the idea to help others.



Twenty-two years ago, Frederick began her career as a makeup artist in Akwete, Nigeria. Using African remedies and regimens as a source of her products, Frederick made sure to use natural and local items in her products.



In 2015, Frederick came to the United States with a dream of officially starting her own business. In 2016, Jolie’s Château was born.

A Business with Natural Ingredients

Jolie’s Château does not just offer makeup and skincare remedies. Frederick also incorporates jewelry, fabric, and other local vendors.



“I just wanted to continue what I was doing back home,” she said.

Jolie’s Château is an eco-luxury brand that incorporates products from all over the world.

“We source a lot from Africa, and that’s our main focus,” she said. “Our main focus is using ingredients from the motherland.”

“Being a woman-owned business opened a segue for us to open Jolie’s Château,” she said. “It also allows us to attend conferences and seminars specifically designed for women-owned businesses.”

Frederick’s husband, Dr. Daniel Frederick, an Austin Peay professor of geology, and son have both seen her business thrive.

“When she goes to the shop, our son is always asking her, ‘Are you going to do science today?’ he said. “The business has had a profound impact on all of our lives.”

Giving Back One Product at a Time

Jolie’s Château is partnered with local charities within the Clarksville community. The partnerships include Loaves and Fishes Food Bank where skincare products are donated to their clientele.

“We will produce extra products and donate to them to hand out,” Daniel Frederick said. “People don’t think about those suffering from a lack of housing needing those skincare products.”

Jolie’s Château has been working with the Initiative Project where books and clothes are donated for children living in the Akwete village in Nigeria.



Recently, the business started a new initiative with the Wonder Weavers Heritage Foundation that focuses on education and cultural preservation. The Akwete town in Nigeria is known for its weaving of unique handwoven cloths not found anywhere else.



“We want to promote young people weaving so the heritage can be maintained,” he said. “Any girls who weave, we will pay all their school fees and help provide them an education.”

Support from Austin Peay State University

Jolie earned a degree in skincare formulation from Formula Botanica. She then earned a Master of Science in Counseling with a concentration in clinical mental health counseling.

“The APSU community has helped me push my event that is coming up because they are excited for me and the cause,” she said. “APSU was part of how I met Dr. Lorneth Peters who helped me get my business started.”

That support will be exemplified on March 26th when people can experience Jolie’s Château themselves from 3:00pm-6:30pm at the Morgan University Center at Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville campus.

“The Jolie’s Château Experience” will give people a chance to learn more about the skincare products and services offered and can watch live demonstrations. The event also will include a Nigerian fashion show and the works of two Nigerian fashion designers from Clarksville.

“It’s going to be a good event for people to get a taste of Western Africa and learn about a good cause that will help support the empowerment of young women in Africa,” Daniel Frederick said.

Visit the event webpage for ticketing information.