APSU Beach Volleyball defeats Eastern Illinois 5-0, Morehead State 3-2

Chattanooga, TN – After a slow start to the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team has won five-straight matches after beating Eastern Illinois, 5-0, and Morehead State, 3-2, at the Ohio Valley Conference Weekend at Chattanooga, Friday, at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UTC Sports Complex.

Austin Peay (5-4) started the first conference weekend with a win over Eastern Illinois (0-2) in which it did not drop a single set. Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs won for the first time as a pair this season in the No. 5 match before Demi McInnis and Karli Graham picked up their first win as a pair in the No. 4 match.



With a 2-0 lead, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead won handily in the No. 1 match, winning both sets 21-10 to secure the victory for the Governors. With the match decided, Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell won on the No. 2 line and Erin Eisenhart and Maggie Keenan won their first match as a duo on the No. 3 line to complete the sweep of the Panthers.



In the second match of the day, the Govs took an early lead over Morehead State (3-5) with Waite and Buggs winning in two sets in the No. 5 pairing. But the Eagles were able to even the match on the No. 4 line, with Margaret Musselman and Abby Hulsman defeating McInnis and Graham in three sets.

Morehead State was able to stretch its lead to 2-1 after Bella Williams and Olivia Montelisciani knocked off Keenan and Eisenhart in the No. 3 match. However, Austin Peay was not done yet and evened the match, 2-2, when Moore and Powell won convincingly in two sets on the No. 2 line.

With the match tied 2-2, Bullington and Mead picked up a two-set, match-clinching win by winning their second set, 25-23, to secure the victory for the Governors.

OVC Weekend at Chattanooga Day One Results

Austin Peay def. Eastern Illinois, 5-0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Takenya Stafford/Ashley Sharkus (EIU) 21-10, 21-10

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Elisavet Papageorgio/Christina Martinez M (EIU) 21-19, 21-12

3. Erin Eisenhart/Maggie Keenan def. Ella Collins/Emily Wilcox (EIU) 21-12, 24-22

4. Demi McInnis/Karli Graham def. Catalina Rochaix/Ireland Hieb (EIU) 21-15, 21-11

5. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Kaitlyn Flynn/Anna Moster (EIU) 21-9, 21-11

Austin Peay def. Morehead State, 3-2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Allison Whitten/Olivia Lohmeier (MOR) 21-19, 25-23

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Trinity Miller/Anya Reinhard (MOR) 21-15, 21-15

3. Bella Williams/Olivia Montelisciani (MOR) def. Erin Eisenhart/Maggie Keenan 21-17, 21-17

4. Margaret Musselman/Abby Hulsman (MOR) def. Demi McInnis/Karli Graham 19-21, 25-23, 15-12

5. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Raegan Alexander/Irene Wogenstahl (MOR) 21-15, 22-20

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action at the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga when it plays a Saturday match against UT Martin that begins at 12:00pm CT. The Govs then wrap up the first conference weekend with a Saturday, 4:00pm, match against Chattanooga.

