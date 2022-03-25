Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis hosts North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concludes its nonconference season against a future ASUN Conference opponent in North Alabama on Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match starts at 2:00pm.

Saturday’s match is a rescheduled contest after March 12th’s match was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Governors (3-5) look to gain momentum before beginning Ohio Valley Conference action against Belmont, on April 2nd and end a four-match losing skid.



In singles, the Govs are led by sophomore Frederic Schlossmann, who has won three matches while playing exclusively from the No. 1 position and has three doubles victories alongside senior Anton Damberg.



The freshman pairing of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis lead the Govs’ doubles pairing at 3-1 this season and have won their last two matches.



North Alabama (1-11) enters Saturday’s match after dropping a pair of matches, 5-2, against Jacksonville State and Lipscomb to begin their conference season.

The Lions return three players their 2021 team that finished third in the ASUN’s North Division last season including Guilherme Diniz, who leads UNA with four singles wins this season.

About the North Alabama Lions

2022 Record: 1-11 (0-2 ASUN)

2021 Record: 4-14 (2-4 ASUN

2021 Season Result: North Alabama finished third in the ASUN’s North Division and faced No. 2 Lipscomb in the first round of the ASUN Championship. The Lions fell, 4-0, to the Bisons, ending their 2021 campaign.

Returners/Newcomers: 3/3

All-Time Series (Since 2007): 3-1 UNA

Last Meeting: The Governors fell, 6-1, against the Lions March 7, 2021 at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts in Florence, Alabama. Jacob Lorino claimed the Govs’ only point of the afternoon, winning 7-5, 6-2 from the No. 5 singles court.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team begins their final conference season as a member of the OVC in an April 2nd match that begins at 3:00pm against Belmont at the Belmont Tennis Complex in Nashville.