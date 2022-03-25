Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces planned sewer system smoke testing for preventative maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will conduct sewer system smoke testing beginning Monday, March 28th, through Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 in the subdivisions listed below. The work will take place daily from 8:00am until 3:00pm.

Subdivision Affected

Savannah

Savannah Lakes

Savannah Chase

Savannah Glen

Savannah Crossing

Porter Hills

Wilson Way Estates

Copperstone

Azalea Trace

A list is also maintained on the Gas & Water website at https://www.cityofclarksville.com/322/Sewer-System-Smoke-Testing.

Smoke testing is a cost-effective preventative maintenance method of introducing a safe, non-toxic smoke with air pressure into the City’s wastewater collection system. Smoke travels through the system and exits through cracks or weak places in sewer lines. Visually spotting the smoke at the exit point helps utility crews locate and identify possible defects for further examination.

A camera is then introduced into the pipe to video a trouble area. Once assessed, repairs can be made at the point of the defective pipe without excavating large areas of property or several feet of sewer pipe if it’s not necessary.

Smoke testing signs will be posted in affected neighborhoods and residents should not be alarmed if they see smoke rising from manholes or sewer line right-of-ways during testing.

If smoke is noticed in or around homes or businesses, please contact the on-site testing crews or call the Sewer Construction office at 931.553.2424 during normal business hours, 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday. More information about smoke testing is also available on the Gas & Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com.

