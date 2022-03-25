Clarksville Parking Committee updates Kiosks on C-Lot

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Committee today announced two payment kiosks on C-Lot were updated with newer MacKay pay machines on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 to address the mechanical and connectivity issues with the older models.

C-Lot is located adjacent to the Cumberland Parking Garage on Commerce Street and South Second Street. Starting Monday, March 28th, the pay machines will be available, and enforcement will begin.

Drivers will be able to pay for parking by entering their license plate number at the kiosk. They will also have the option to conveniently pay with coins, cash, or card. Once ParkMobile returns, customers will have the additional option to use that as a payment method without going to the pay machine.

Parking is enforced between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free on the weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays. Parking is $1.50 an hour, with a maximum of $6 per day. Customers are encouraged to bring accurate change as the kiosks do not provide change.

For more parking information, visit the City of Clarksville’s website at www.cityofclarksville.com/1144/Parking-Information.