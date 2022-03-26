APSU Beach Volleyball loses to UT Martin 4-1, then sweeps Chattanooga 5-0

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped its first match of the day to UT Martin, 4-1, but the Governors rallied to sweep Chattanooga, 5-0, in the final match of the Ohio Valley Conference Weekend at Chattanooga, Saturday, at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UTC Sports Complex.

Austin Peay (6-5, 3-1 OVC) fell to a UT Martin (7-4, 4-0 OVC) team that has won six-straight matches to open the second day of the conference weekend. The Skyhawks took an early lead when they knocked off Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs in the No. 5 match and Demi McInnis and Karli Graham in the No. 4 match.



UT Martin was able to up pick up the match-clinching point on the No. 1 line with Karen Scanlon and Dylan Mott knocking off Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead in two sets. With the match decided, the Governors got a point back when Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell picked up a three-set win over Kambree Lucas and Hannah Phillips in the No. 2 match.



But that was the only point the Govs would score, as UT Martin’s duo of Haeleigh Paulino and Logan Wallick beat Erin Eisenhart and Maggie Keenan in three sets on the No. 3 line.

The Govs bounced back against Chattanooga (10-4, 2-2 OVC) and picked up their second sweep of the weekend. Waite and Buggs got things started against the Mocs, picking up a convincing two-set win in the No. 5 pairing to take an early lead.

The tandem of McInnis and Graham bounced back from a loss in the UT Martin match to handily beat Chattanooga’s Bailey Steger and Grace Frigaard in two sets in the No. 4 pairing and give Austin Peay a 2-0 advantage.

The match was decided by the No. 1 pairing, with Bullington and Mead bouncing back to win back-to-back sets and score the match-clinching point with a 17-15 win in their third set. With the match in hand, the Govs were not done yet and the duo of Moore and Powell won their third set, 15-13, to stretch the Governors’ lead to 4-0.

With just one match left on the sand, Eisenhart and Keenan also won their third set, 15-13, to secure the 5-0 sweep for Austin Peay.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action when it travels to the EKU Beach Tournament, hosted by Eastern Kentucky, in Richmond, Kentucky. The Govs will take on Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, Friday, before playing Saturday matches against North Alabama and Eastern Illinois.

OVC Weekend at Chattanooga Day Two Results

UT Martin def. Austin Peay, 4-1

1. Dylan Mott/Karen Scanlon (UTM) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead 21-18, 21-18

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Kambree Lucas/Hannah Phillips (UTM) 21-23, 21-11, 15-13

3. Haeleigh Paulino/Logan Wallick (UTM) def. Erin Eisenhart/Maggie Keenan 21-23, 21-15, 15-13

4. Addison Conley/Kayla Carrell (UTM) def. Demi McInnis/Karli Graham 21-18, 13-21, 15-8

5. Addy Vaughn/Brooke Kuball (UTM) def. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs 20-22, 21-15, 15-13

Austin Peay def. Chattanooga, 5-0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Gylian Finch/Baylee Young (UTC) 18-21, 21-17, 17-15

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Neva Clark/Paige Gallentine (UTC) 12-21, 21-19, 15-13

3. Erin Eisenhart/Maggie Keenan def. Victoria Cerino/Madi Morris (UTC) 19-21, 21-17, 15-13

4. Demi McInnis/Karli Graham def. Bailey Steger/Grace Frigaard (UTC) 21-15, 21-15

5. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Kaye Gresham/Joy Courtright (UTC) 21-10, 21-19