APSU Softball gets 5-2 win at Morehead State

Morehead, KY – Lexi Osowski reached base all four times for Austin Peay State University versus Morehead State, Saturday afternoon at University Field, including hitting her team-leading seventh home run of the season, as the Governors defeated the Eagles, 5-2, for their first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.
Pfefferle, along with Megan Hodum, would finish the game with three hits each.
Kylie Campbell then followed with a double, scoring Osowski to tie the game, with Pfefferle also scoring on a throwing error by the Eagles (1-19, 0-4 OVC) left fielder.
After an infield out moved Campbell to third, she would score on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel to give the Govs a 3-1 lead.
That would be all the runs that Govs starter Harley Mullins (3-2) would need, as she picked up the complete-game victory, giving up two runs on six hits, while striking out a season-high seven batters.
Austin Peay would extend its lead in the fourth with Hodum reaching on a two-out single, followed by a long home run over the center-field fence by Osowski to put the Govs up 5-1.
Morehead State would add on a run in the bottom of the sixth for the 5-2 final.
Inside the Boxscore
With the win, coach Kassie Stanfill becomes the program’s all-time leader for OVC wins in program history (39), breaking a tie with former coach Tara McCoy (1999-03).
Austin Peay has won the last 10 games in the series versus the Eagles.
Lexi Osowski moves into a tie with teammate Bailey Shorter and Jane Goodson (1986-89) for eighth on the all-time career hits list, with 168.
Osowski became the 10th player in program history to reach 20 career home runs.
Morgan Zuege tied her career single-game high with five assists.
Next Up For APSU Softball
The Austin Peay State University softball team will conclude its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series versus Morehead State with a Sunday doubleheader at 1:00pm.
For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.
Box Score
Austin Peay 5, Morehead State 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Morehead State
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
W: MULLINS, Harley (3-2) L: SPICER, Lennon (1-9)