APSU Softball gets 5-2 win at Morehead State

Morehead, KY – Lexi Osowski reached base all four times for Austin Peay State University versus Morehead State, Saturday afternoon at University Field, including hitting her team-leading seventh home run of the season, as the Governors defeated the Eagles, 5-2, for their first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.

The Governors (14-14, 1-3 OVC) were down 1-0 heading into the top of the third inning, but Osowski got things going by being hit by a pitch, followed by Brooke Pfefferle double, to put runners at second and third with one out.

Pfefferle, along with Megan Hodum, would finish the game with three hits each.

Kylie Campbell then followed with a double, scoring Osowski to tie the game, with Pfefferle also scoring on a throwing error by the Eagles (1-19, 0-4 OVC) left fielder.

After an infield out moved Campbell to third, she would score on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel to give the Govs a 3-1 lead.

That would be all the runs that Govs starter Harley Mullins (3-2) would need, as she picked up the complete-game victory, giving up two runs on six hits, while striking out a season-high seven batters.

Austin Peay would extend its lead in the fourth with Hodum reaching on a two-out single, followed by a long home run over the center-field fence by Osowski to put the Govs up 5-1.

Morehead State would add on a run in the bottom of the sixth for the 5-2 final.

Inside the Boxscore

With the win, coach Kassie Stanfill becomes the program’s all-time leader for OVC wins in program history (39), breaking a tie with former coach Tara McCoy (1999-03).

Austin Peay has won the last 10 games in the series versus the Eagles.

Lexi Osowski moves into a tie with teammate Bailey Shorter and Jane Goodson (1986-89) for eighth on the all-time career hits list, with 168.

Osowski became the 10th player in program history to reach 20 career home runs.

Morgan Zuege tied her career single-game high with five assists.

The Austin Peay State University softball team will conclude its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series versus Morehead State with a Sunday doubleheader at 1:00pm.

