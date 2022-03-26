CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series at APSU features celebrated printmaker LaToya Hobbs March 28th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome celebrated printmaker LaToya Hobbs to continue 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“This semester has been a busy one with visits by one world-class artist after another,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “LaToya Hobbs creates large-scale woodcuts that deal with figurative imagery that addresses the idea of beauty, cultural identity, and womanhood as they relate to women of the African diaspora.



Hobbs’ public lecture will be on Tuesday, March 29th at 6:00pm in Sundquist Science Complex, Room 106. The lecture will also be available via livestream, courtesy of CECA. Registration for the livestream is available at https://bit.ly/HobbsAPSU. The lecture is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

Hobbs is a founding member of Black Women in Print and was recently awarded the Sondheim Artscape Prize and a Joan Mitchell Artist in Residence Award.

“During Hobbs’ visit, she will be working with our printmaking professor, Patrick Vincent, and some of our students to create a new print edition of her work,” Dickins said. “One of the pieces in the edition will be donated to APSU’s Art Collection. This will increase our collection of contemporary prints that we’ve been building over the past few years. I cannot wait to be able to pass this new work in the halls of the Art + Design Building every day.”

Hobbs is an artist, wife, and mother of two from Little Rock, Arkansas, who is living and working in Baltimore, Maryland. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Painting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Master of Fine Arts in Printmaking from Purdue University.

Her exhibition record includes several national and international exhibits in locations such as the National Art Gallery of Namibia, Windhoek, Namibia, Prizm Art Fair, Miami, Florida, the Community Folk Arts Center in Syracuse, New York, Woman Made Gallery, Chicago, Illinois, and the Sophia Wananmaker Galleries in San Jose, Costa Rica, among others.

Hobbs’ work has also been featured in Transition: An International Review, a publication of the W.E.B. Dubois Institute for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

Her work is housed in private and public collections such as the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art, the National Art Gallery of Namibia, the Getty Research Institute and the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Other accomplishments include a 2019 Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council and a 2019 Artist Travel Grant awarded by the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore.

Additionally, Hobbs devotes her time to teaching and inspiring young artists as a professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

For more on Hobbs and her work, visit her website or follow her on Instagram at @latoyahobbs.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php.

All events are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.