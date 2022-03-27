43.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Track and Field Claims Four Event Wins at Margaret Simmons Invite
Sports

APSU Track and Field Claims Four Event Wins at Margaret Simmons Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field finishes third with a total of 86 points at Murray State's Margaret Simmons Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field finishes third with a total of 86 points at Murray State's Margaret Simmons Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldMurray, KY – In the first meet of the outdoor season the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team claimed four event victories en route to a third-place finish Saturday at the Margaret Simmons Invitational.

The Govs captured four event victories with three coming on the track and one in the field. APSU tallied 86 points during the two-day meet to finish third, placing behind Southern Illinois and Murray State. The Govs defeated notable conference teams such as SIU Edwardsville, Morehead State, UT Martin, and Tennessee Tech.

Junior Kenisha Phillips brought hope to the first event victory of the outdoor season, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.15. Phillips is the reigning OVC outdoor champion in the 200-meter dash. Phillips also claimed a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.21.
 
The second event victory on the track was the 4×800-meter relay team, who placed first with a time of 9:32.55. The Govs finished 13 seconds ahead of the second-placed team. Rounding out the victories on the track was the 4×400 meter relay team with a time of 3:54.63. The Govs defeated second-placed Central Methodist by three seconds and Jacksonville State by five seconds.
 
Senior Denia Hill-Tate captured the lone field victory for Austin Peay State University, winning the high jump with a mark of 1.66 meters. Hill-Tate is the reigning 2021 OVC outdoor high jump champion and finished second at the OVC indoor championships in the event.

Field

Hammer Throw

  • Kori McDaniel finished second in the hammer throw with a mark of 46.12 meters
    • It was the second farthest mark in school history
    • McDaniel now holds the top three marks in school history
    • McDaniel finished seventh in the event

Triple Jump

  • Camaryn McClelland finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 11.57 meters
    • McClelland earned the mark on her second attempt

Sprints

100 meter hurdles

400-meter dash        

  • Registering a time of 58.86, Kyra Wilder finishes fourth in the 400-meter dash

100-meter dash

  • Kenisha Phillips earned a third-place finish in the event, recording a time of 12.21

200-meter dash

  • Phillips won the event with a time of 24.15 with four Govs finishing in the top 12

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team is back in action next weekend, April 1-2 in Bowling Green, Kentucky at the Hilltopper Relays, hosted by Western Kentucky.

Previous articlePresident Joe Biden Must Champion Freedom’s Cause
Next articleTennessee Unemployment Decreases Slightly in February across the State
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online