APSU Track and Field Claims Four Event Wins at Margaret Simmons Invite

Murray, KY – In the first meet of the outdoor season the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team claimed four event victories en route to a third-place finish Saturday at the Margaret Simmons Invitational.

The Govs captured four event victories with three coming on the track and one in the field. APSU tallied 86 points during the two-day meet to finish third, placing behind Southern Illinois and Murray State. The Govs defeated notable conference teams such as SIU Edwardsville, Morehead State, UT Martin, and Tennessee Tech.

Junior Kenisha Phillips brought hope to the first event victory of the outdoor season, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.15. Phillips is the reigning OVC outdoor champion in the 200-meter dash. Phillips also claimed a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.21.



The second event victory on the track was the 4×800-meter relay team, who placed first with a time of 9:32.55. The Govs finished 13 seconds ahead of the second-placed team. Rounding out the victories on the track was the 4×400 meter relay team with a time of 3:54.63. The Govs defeated second-placed Central Methodist by three seconds and Jacksonville State by five seconds.



Senior Denia Hill-Tate captured the lone field victory for Austin Peay State University, winning the high jump with a mark of 1.66 meters. Hill-Tate is the reigning 2021 OVC outdoor high jump champion and finished second at the OVC indoor championships in the event.

Field

Hammer Throw

Kori McDaniel finished second in the hammer throw with a mark of 46.12 meters It was the second farthest mark in school history McDaniel now holds the top three marks in school history McDaniel finished seventh in the event



Triple Jump

Camaryn McClelland finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 11.57 meters McClelland earned the mark on her second attempt



Sprints

100 meter hurdles

Lennex Walker finished fifth with a time of 14.74

400-meter dash

Registering a time of 58.86, Kyra Wilder finishes fourth in the 400-meter dash

100-meter dash

Kenisha Phillips earned a third-place finish in the event, recording a time of 12.21

200-meter dash

Phillips won the event with a time of 24.15 with four Govs finishing in the top 12 Kyra Wilder finished seventh with a time of 24.80 Tiyanna Johnson finished 11th with a time of 25.53 Allana Johnson ran a time of 25.59 to finish 12 th



