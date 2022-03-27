APSU Women’s Golf to compete in Diane Daugherty Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After a week off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will get back in the swing of things when it plays at the Diane Daugherty Invite, Monday and Tuesday, hosted by Southern Illinois at the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Missouri.

Ball State, Belmont, Bradley, Creighton, Drake, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola, Missouri State, Omaha, Southern Illinois, South Dakota, UNI, Valparaiso, and Western Michigan make up the rest of the 16-team field at the par-71, 5,987-yard course.

Austin Peay State University is making its first trip to a tournament hosted by Southern Illinois since the 2018 Saluki Invitational, March 25th-26th. Ashton Goodley finished in seventh place and led the Governors to a fourth-place finish at the rain-altered, 36-hole event.



Freshman Erica Scutt, who leads the Governors with a 73.65 average this season, will lead the way off the first tee in the Show-Me State. Scutt is the only Gov whose score has counted towards the team score in all 17 rounds this season, she also leads the team with six rounds at even or under par.



Taylor Dedmen is next on the tee box for head coach Jessica Combs. The senior from Plant City, Florida has a 75.29 average this season – which is the second-best mark on the team – and all seven rounds that she has carded have counted towards Austin Peay’s score.



Freshman Kaley Campbell, who led the Govs and finished tied for 33rd with an aggregate score of 238 last time out, is next in line. Campbell has recorded four rounds under par this season, making her one of two Governors to record multiple rounds under par, and ranks third on the team with a 75.94 average.

One of just three Govs to have played in all 17 rounds this season, Shelby Darnell is next off the tee. The senior from Madisonville, Kentucky has shot a 76.24 average this season and is tied for second on the team with 14 rounds that have counted towards the team score.

Finally, Kady Foshaug will make her first appearance in Austin Peay’s lineup since she finished tied for 39th at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Invitational. The sophomore from Roswell, Georgia has recorded a 76.57 average this season and has seen 10 of her 14 rounds count towards Austin Peay’s team score this season – which is the fourth-best mark on the team.

Monday begins with 36 holes and an 8:30am shotgun start, the final 18 holes begin with a 9:00am shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.