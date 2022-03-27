Austin Peay State University Baseball falls at Belmont, 6-4

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored four runs over the final three innings but it was not enough in a 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference to defeat Belmont, Sunday, at E.S. Rose Park.

Trailing 5-0 after six innings, Austin Peay (8-17, 1-2 OVC) began its comeback attempt in the seventh with catcher Jack Alexander leading off the inning with a single.

Designated hitter Harrison Brown followed with a one-out double, putting two runners in scoring position. Pinch hitter Tyler Delong then provided a two-out double to score both Alexander and Brown, slashing the deficit to 5-2.



The Governors tacked on another run in the eighth. First baseman Ty DeLancey reached base with two outs after being hit by a pitch. Alexander then belted a double into the right-center gap to score DeLancey and APSU closed within 5-3.



Belmont (16-9, 2-1 OVC) would get a key insurance run in its half of the eighth inning. Centerfielder Sam Hedges walked to begin the inning and advanced to third on shortstop Grayson Taylor’s double. Hedges then scored on a wild pitch, extending the Bruins lead to 6-3.

Austin Peay State University threatened again in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate. Second baseman Jonah Beamon walked with one out and pinch hitter Tyler Cotto was hit by a pitch to put two aboard. Right fielder Gino Avros singled through the left side of the infield to drive in a run with two out. But center fielder TJ Foreman’s hard ground ball was knocked down at first base and Belmont escaped for the win.

Shortstop Grayson Taylor led Belmont with a 3-for-4, two-RBI effort that included a two-run home run in the six-inning to cap the Bruins’ 5-0 start. Right fielder John Behrends was 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Avros and Alexander each had three hits to lead the Governors eight-hit outing.

Belmont starter Jalen Borders (2-1) held Austin Peay State University scoreless through six innings, allowing only three hits, to pick up the win. Closer Kyle Brennan recorded the final two outs to notch his 10th save this season and a Belmont record 27th career save.

Austin Peay State University starter Drew McIllwain (2-3) allowed three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings and suffered the loss.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team closes their seven-game road trip with a Tuesday outing at Evansville that begins at 6:00pm. APSU then opens the home portion of its OVC schedule against league-leading Southeast Missouri, Friday-Sunday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Austin Peay 4, Belmont 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 4 8 2 Belmont 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 X 6 7 0

W: BORDERS, Jalen (2-1) L: McILLWAIN, Drew (2-3) S: BRENNAN, Kyle (10)