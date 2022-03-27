Austin Peay State University holds 10th annual Young Women’s Leadership Symposium

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted the 10th annual Young Women’s Leadership Symposium on Friday, March 25th, 2022 in the Morgan University Center.

Hosted by the Department of Political Science & Public Management and the department’s chair, Dr. Marsha Lyle-Gonga, the six-hour event drew more than 70 people.

Sessions included:

“Control Your Future by Starting a Side Hustle” by Dr. Lorneth Peters.

“The Deciding Vote” by attorney Julia North.

“The Importance of Self-care: 2022 Edition” by Drs. Jessica Fripp, Amy Thompson, and Marsha Lyle-Gonga.

“For Colored Girls Who Considered Politics” by Vice President Dannelle Whiteside and Dr. Jessica Fripp.

“She Takes the Lead: Insights on the Shifting Landscape for Women in Leadership Roles” by Dr. Kathryn Woods.

“She Believed She Could and So She Did: Restoring the Onscreen Female Voice Through Female Directors” by Karen Bullis and Dr. Christina Hicks-Goldston.

Attendees also enjoined breakfast and lunch.

The symposium strives to pay tribute to the women who are the faces of success for all to look up to, as well as encourage young women to pursue their dreams.

The next Young Women’s Leadership Symposium will take place on March 24th, 2023.