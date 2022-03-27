Check your Ducts this season during Spring Cleaning

Before you spring into action cleaning your home this season, you may want to consider a source of dirt you can’t see but do need to deal with: air ducts.

Your home’s heating and cooling system is the lungs of your home. The system pulls air from your rooms; filters, heats, or cools it; and sends it back out again.

The Problem

As a result, dust motes, dander, smoke, pollen, and anything else in the air gets stuck in the ductwork. This can be serious for allergy and asthma sufferers, as well as young children and the elderly.

A Solution

Fortunately, there can be an easy answer. The experts at the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) say HVAC system should be inspected and cleaned regularly by a reputable, certified HVAC professional.

The ones who are NADCA members possess general liability insurance, are trained and tested regularly, sign on to a code of ethics, and must clean and restore your heating and cooling system in accordance with NADCA standards, so they provide a high level of security.

Learn More

For more information, visit www.BreathingClean.com.