Marsha Blackburn Report: Questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Washington, D.C. – Senators have a constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees. A lifelong appointment to the federal bench requires tough questions and close examination.

This week during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, I pressed Judge Jackson to answer questions about rising crime, parental rights, and women and girls in sports.

Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee has been championed by the media and his administration as “historic for women across America,” but she could not even tell us what a “woman” is!



The lack of key cybersecurity management elements at the VA makes our veterans’ personal information vulnerable. That’s why I’m leading the effort to modernize cybersecurity systems at the VA to protect our veterans and their access to the care they deserve.



In the United States Senate, I am leading the charge for freedom. Last week, I introduced a bipartisan resolution urging Biden to fully remove Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, and I led legislation to prevent Putin from exploiting UN peacekeeping contracts to back his proxy military.

It is time for President Joe Biden to accept Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s challenge to champion freedom’s cause. Every day he hesitates is another day Ukrainians suffer at the hands of Vladamir Putin.

