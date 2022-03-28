APSU Women’s Golf sits in Third at Diane Daugherty Invite

St. Charles, MO – After firing a five-over 147 through 36 holes, Taylor Dedmen is tied for second place while the Austin Peay State University women’s golf sits in third place with a team score of 632 at the Diane Daugherty Invite, hosted by Southern Illinois, at the Bogey Hills Country Club, Monday.

With one round left to play, Austin Peay is 37 shots behind first-place Missouri State and 22 shots behind second-place South Dakota State, but the Govs have a five-shot lead over fourth-place Illinois State.

“This course is a brute, but the girls battled hard all day even when things looked grim,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “Taylor played outstanding and I’m so glad to see her get a couple of good rounds in, she held us together today just like she always does. Today was definitely a learning day for all of us on how to handle a tough course in even tougher conditions



After posting a three-over 74 – including an eagle on the par-four 11th – in the first round of the day, Dedmen birdied back-to-back holes and three of the first four she played in the second round at the par-71, 5,987-yard track. The senior from Plant City, Florida added two more birdies on the back nine en route to a two-over 73 on her second 18 holes.



Kaley Campbell carded a pair of nine-over 80’s on the opening day of the Diane Daugherty Invite and is tied for 28th in the field with a two-round score of 160. After posting an 84 in her first round of the day, freshman Erica Scutt bounced back and shot a seven-over 78 in her second round to move into a tie for 38th with a score of 162.

After shooting an opening-round 81 and a second-round 86, senior Shelby Darnell is tied for 55th in the tournament with an aggregate score of 167. Kady Foshaug carded an 80 in the first round of the tournament, but the sophomore had to withdraw during the second round due to an injury.

Through two rounds, the Governors lead the Diane Daugherty Invite in par-three scoring with a 3.18 stroke average. Austin Peay is eight over on pars threes, led by Dedmen, who is two under with a 2.80 stroke average on the par threes.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be back in action for the third round of the Diane Daugherty Invite on Tuesday with a 9:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the final round event.

