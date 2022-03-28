Austin Peay State University Baseball travels to Evansville, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team closes its seven-game road trip with a Tuesday outing against Evansville at German American Bank Field. The game starts at 6:00pm.

Tuesday’s game is the second half of the home-and-home series between the Govs and Purple Aces. Evansville used an 11-run sixth inning to claim a 20-4 victory, on March 16th, in Clarksville.

The top three hitters in the Evansville order combined for 10 hits and 11 RBI in the win. APSU’s Jack Alexander went 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Govs.



Both teams enter the midweek outing after dropping weekend road series. Austin Peay won Game 2 of its Ohio Valley Conference-opening series at Belmont, but lost the series, 2-1. Evansville won the series opener at Indiana, 17-14, before losing both games of a Sunday doubleheader to lose the nonconference series.



Alexander led the Govs with a 6-for-12 performance at the plate against Belmont and now is batting .420 this season – third among OVC hitters, 33rd among all Division I hitters and second among all catchers. He also leads Division I with 14 doubles this season and – along with right fielder Gino Avros’ 13 doubles (7th in Division I) – is pacing an APSU offense ranked eighth nationally with 62 doubles this season.

On The Mound

RHP Collin Loose vs. TBA

Loose will make his second start as a Governor in Tuesday’s outing at Evansville. His previous start was in the Govs’ 2020 finale against Western Illinois (March 11) where he supplied 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out four, en route to the win – his only decision to date at APSU.

Through The Lineup

Catcher Jack Alexander extended his hit streak to 10 games and his reached-safely streak to 21 games at Belmont. He is batting .486 (17-35) during the hit streak with 7 doubles and 11 RBI. Alexander has been held without a hit only twice this season: Feb. 22 at Southern Illinois and March 11 against Eastern Kentucky.

First baseman John McDonald’s reached-safely streak stands at 35 games (14 in 2022) – the 5th longest streak at APSU since 1996, tying Lance Wampler’s 35-game stretch (2000). Next up is Ryan Kane’s 40-game reached safely streak during the 2006 season.

With McDonald battling an injury suffered March 9, Ty DeLancey has started the last 11 games at first base. He is batting .288 (13-for-45) with 7 RBI in 12 games since taking over at first base, including a current 9-game reached-safely streak.

Second baseman Jonah Beamon has started to warm up at the plate in March, batting .264 (14-53) with 8 RBI and 6 walks this month.

Shortstop John Bolton broke a four-game hitless streak with back-to-back two-hit outings to open the Belmont series. He batted .364 (4-11) at Belmont with a double.

Third baseman Michael Robinson returned after missing the Saint Louis series finale and went 2-for-4 in the Belmont series opener. He was held without a hit in the final two games of the series but remains second among Govs’ hitters with a .329 batting average.

TJ Foreman took over in center field for Luna at Belmont and belted a home run in his second at-bat since his return from an injury. He then went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Game 2 and reached safely in all three games.

Center fielder Skyler Luna missed the Belmont series. He went 3-for-9 with a walk, 2 stolen bases and 2 RBI during the Saint Louis series.

Gino Avros provided the game-winning base hit in Game 2 of the Belmont series, his two-run double in the eighth inning capping a 2-for-5, four RBI outing. He extended his hit streak to five games with a 3-for-5 performance in the series finale.

Jeremy Wagner extended his hit streak to four games with a hit in each of the first two games at Belmont. The streak ended Sunday with an 0-for-2 outing, but he batted .385 (5-13) during the streak.

[470cneter]

Follow The APSU Govs

Tuesday’s game at Evansville is available on ESPN+ with Kyle Peach & Jevin Redman on the call. Fans wishing to follow along more discreetly may visit PeayStats.com for live scoring through the series or get important game updates on Twitter by following @GovsBSB.