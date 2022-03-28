Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 28th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 28th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Chunks is an adorable male Pit Bull Terrier/Labrador mix puppy with just the cutest face. Who doesn’t love puppies? He is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving the shelter. He should be a medium-sized dog. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Mani is an adult male longhair cat. Sadly, Mani was abandoned and arrived at the shelter with a significant head injury and infection which led to surgery and amputation of his left outer ear.

He has recovered well and has become a favorite at the shelter. He loves attention, treats, and a soft bed. He loves being with people.



Mani is up to date on shots, litter box trained, neutered, and can go home the same day!



Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Burt Reynolds is handsome, friendly, and loves attention. He is not picky about food as long as his bowl is full! He is a 4-year-old male Black and White Tuxedo cat. Burt is food motivated and easy to train. He is fully vetted, in great health, litter trained, and neutered. He gets along fine with other animals and is just an overall chill guy.

If you think you’re the Smokey to his Bandit then Burt Reynolds can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sadie is a 7-year-old female domestic longhair. She is fully vetted, tested negative for FIV/FELV and shots updated. She is spayed, litter trained, and on flea/ tick prevention. She is a loving, graceful kitty and has lived with dogs so she should do well with them.

You can find her through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still waiting for his forever family. This handsome guy is a very young Bulldog mix with pretty coloring. He is fully vetted, shots updated and neutered. He is a perfect gentleman with his house manners and does well with social, polite dogs but needs a cat free home.

While Drako is fully grown please remember he is still a young dog and has plenty of energy that needs creative, safe outlets to help burn it off. A family that enjoys daily hiking, jogging and outdoor activities would be wonderful. A fenced yard with plenty of room to run would be ideal.

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Big Mac is just the sweetest Bulldog mix. He is about 4 years old and weighs over 80 pounds! He is fully vetted, shots updated, and neutered. He is also housetrained. Mac is considered special needs due to his being deaf. This has not slowed him down at all.

Deaf dogs learn hand signals and adapt very well to their special needs. He needs a home with patience, understanding, and experience with Bully breeds is a MUST.



Please no young children or other pets in the home. He is in great health and is looking for his forever family.



He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Mooseph is a year and a half old male Chihuahua mix weighing in at 9 pounds. He is gentle, affectionate and a big couch potato! He does well with other dogs but needs a home without small children or large dogs. He is up to date on shots, microchipped and neutered.

You can find Mooseph through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kat is an adorable 8 week old Heeler mix breed. She is available with her sister Kit. They have been dewormed and the first set of shots given. They should be medium sized dogs.

If you want to meet Kat and Kit, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Rainbow is a very pretty 2 and half-year-old Siamese/Longhair mix with mesmerizing big blue eyes. Rainbow is polydactyly which means she has an extra toe on each foot. This in no way hinders her. This sweet girl is very affectionate and just wants to be with her people. She has been completely vetted, very healthy and is good with other cats and dogs! She is available for pre-adoption as she awaits her spay surgery. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.