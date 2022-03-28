Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, March 28th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – I plan to change things up a bit and send out the zoning issues earlier. Citizen voices are very important as our city continues to rapidly grow and housing costs continue to increase.

I have attended the last 3 of 4 Informal Regional Planning Commission (RPC) and will continue based on my capacity. I will share the agenda and ask the community to contact the members of the City Council and RPC.

The RPC does report your phone calls but is best to send an email, they are provided as part of the agenda to the RPC Committee and follow thru to the City Council Agenda. The email list is provided below.



Review the proposed Rezoning Requests, the RPC will vote on them at their formal meeting on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 2:00pm.



Our regular meeting is scheduled for April 7th, 2022.



Residents can address the RPC and Council on the dates listed above.

Please continue to communicate comments and concerns, they make a difference at all levels and we do pay attention. I would be very interested in your input regarding the selection of when advocating at the local level, contact all of the city council members.

Appointment Ward 11 Councilperson

Joe Shakeenab was appointed on March 16th, 2022

Special Session: On scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th to select a replacement for Ashlee Evans Ward 11. There were 3 councilpersons who did not attend, this was a meeting called with short notice.

The citizens that presented for appointment:

Mr. Lane Mang – He is a Freshman at APSU and currently Clerks for Congressman Mark Green.

Mr. Joe Shakeenab – He is retired military, serves on 2 boards and engaged at APSU.

Mr. James Adcock – Business Owner/Manager in our community.

Mr. Ricky Reda – Developer and Business Owner in our Community

Mr. Ron Lanfear – He retired military and volunteers with the Red Cross.

The vote required a majority of the entire membership which meant we required 7 votes for one candidate, we were unable to meet this threshold. We voted several times and narrowed the selection to Mr. Ricky Reda and Mr. Joe Shakeenab. We recessed until March 16th. At this meeting, the council voted to appoint Councilperson Shakeenab.

I received numerous email and text messages from members of our community. I will share how I voted.



I originally voted for Mr. Ron Lanfear, we are both members of the Leadership Clarksville and he indicated he would only fill the seat until January and did not plan to campaign for the seat. I appreciated this approach and felt it served the community of Ward 11.



Mr. Lanfear was eliminated and I voted for Mr. Joe Shakenaab. I received communications requesting I support one or the other candidate. I read and considered all the recommendations. I reviewed the committee appointments, with attention given to the committees that overlap duties with the Regional Planning Commission and Building and Codes.



I discovered that there is a great deal of support for the development and real estate community on the boards in RPC and Building and Codes as well as overlap of citizens and councilperson appointments which includes 21 vacant appointments, 5 citizens serving in a total of 19 positions,

Reviewing all the information, I voted for Mr. Shakenaab.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

RPC Current Cases

CASE NUMBER: Z-9-2022 – REQUEST: C-2 to R-6 LOCATION: Property fronting on the north frontage of Crossland Ave., east of the Shearon Ln. & Crossland Ave. intersection & west of the Kelly Ln. & Crossland Ave. intersection. EASON FOR REQUEST: Single Family Development CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 ACRES: .76 +/- *Notes: Flood Plains, remove fill before building Crossland is Arterial no driveways to Crossland, possibly use an alley. Large amount of fill removed or compaction test CASE NUMBER: Z-10-2022 REQUEST: R-3 to R-4 LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Plum St., 690 +/- feet north of the Plum St. & E St. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: To build affordable housing CITY COUNCIL WARD: 4 NUMBER OF ACRES: 2.0 +/- *Notes: Narrow Road – just paved. Turn around required for fire department. Offsite water upgrade 4-6 in line on Plum. 24 units Max but not that total for low-income households. CASE NUMBER: Z-11-2022 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6 LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of E. College St., 685 +/- ft west of the Franklin St. & E. College St. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: Redevelopment for single family homes CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.17 +/- *Notes: Estimated 2-3 units for R-6

CASE NUMBER: Z-12-2022 REQUEST: R-1 to R-2 LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Edmondson Ferry Rd., 875 +/- feet south of the Edmondson Ferry Rd. & Jen Hollow Rd. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: The property aforementioned is too narrow to build a single family home as zone R-1. CO. COMM. DISTRICT: 4 CITY COUNCIL WARD: 7 NUMBER OF ACRES: .51 +/- *Notes: R-2 single family too narrow for regular home does not meet lot of record – R1-90 feet wide this lot is 88 feet. The intention is to rezone to R-2 allowing a single-family residence to be built meeting the lot width at setback requirement. CASE NUMBER: Z-13-2022 REQUEST: R-1 to R-6 LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of E. Boy Scout Rd., 2,000 +/- feet west of the Needmore Rd. & E. Boy Scout Rd. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: To build single family houses overlooking the river. CITY COUNCIL WARD: 8 NUMBER OF ACRES: 2.04 +/- *Notes: To Build single family houses overlooking the river, widening the road was proposed due to the Widen the road for the to support the first responders. Proposing 9 homes on this lot – R1 would be 3 or 4. CASE NUMBER: Z-14-2022 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6 LOCATION: Three parcels fronting on the west frontage of Ford St. west of the Ford St. & Carpenter St. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: To build single family homes CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.29 +/- *Notes: This is the first R-6 in the neighborhood, there is a possible sink hole on the property, estimated 4 units. CASE NUMBER: Z-15-2022 REQUEST: R-1 to R-6 LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Lafayette rd. southwest of the Lafayette Rd. & Monarch Ln. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: The subject property is a prime example of a holdout property best suited for in-fill development. In an effort to engender single family development and allow for affordable housing. The R-6 zoning best fits my intention to develop into building lots. CITY COUNCIL WARD: 2 NUMBER OF ACRES: 7.75 +/- Notes: Not sure if a connection to Paula will be required. Estimated maximum units – 60 units due to lot expected 52 units

CASE NUMBER: Z-17-2022 REQUEST: RM-1 to R-6 LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Biglen Rd., 270 +/- feet north of the Batts Ln. & Biglen Rd. REASON FOR REQUEST: To transition from the adjacent apartments on the southeast and single-family mobile home on the northwest COUNCIL WARD: 3 NUMBER OF ACRES: .94 +/- *Notes: Estimated 9 units but probably smaller – 4-5 expected CASE NUMBER: Z-18-2022 REQUEST: AG to R-5 LOCATION: Property fronting on the north frontage of Needmore Rd., 395 +/- feet west of the Needmore Rd. & Arthurs Ct. intersection. REASON FOR REQUEST: To provide an affordable townhome development with common open space to be used by the development and homeowners association per the R-5 zoning regulations. CITY COUNCIL WARD: 9 NUMBER OF ACRES: 3.75 +/- *Notes: Propose town homes, there is no gravity sewer. Estimated to build 40 units. I have recieved information to residents, there is concern for flooding and overcrowding on this road. CASE NUMBER: Z-19-2022 REQUEST: C-5 to R-4 LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Martin Luther King Blvd., south of the Martin Luther King Blvd. & Memorial Dr. intersection. Property also fronts on the west frontage of Jones Rd. REASON FOR REQUEST: To provide a transition zone between commercial and single family and provide multi-family development. CITY COUNCIL WARD: 10 NUMBER OF ACRES: 14.60 +/- *Notes: Improvements to Jones Road will be reviewed if used as an exit. There are other options. Estimated 175 and possibly deferred awaiting traffic assessment. CASE NUMBER: Z-20-2022 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6 LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of West Thompkins Lane at the southern terminus of West Thompkins Lane. REASON FOR REQUEST: To better utilize the existing property, into 6 lots from 2 tri-plexes CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: .967 +/-

Community Input Tools The survey contains questions about critical issues and opportunities facing the community that the Comprehensive Plan process should address. Categories Include:

Future Growth and Land Use

Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation and Mobility

Infrastructure and Utilities

Parks, Natural Resources, and the Environment