Clarksville Police Department reports Julie Lecka Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On March 25th, 2022, 47-year-old Julie Samantha Lecka reached a settlement with the District Attorney’s Office and plead guilty to Second Degree Murder. She will be serving 17 years at 100% in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

On January 14th, 2021 at 8:41am, Clarksville Police Department Officers responded to the area of Depot Street and South Seventh Street in reference to an Ambulance Call regarding a male individual having a potential seizure or overdose.

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with Julie Samantha Lecka, she had called 911 for her boyfriend Edward James Myers. Officers and EMS personnel observed Edward James Myers to be unresponsive and was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was later pronounced deceased.
 
Detective Cooper Goble was assigned the case and during his investigation, Julie Lecka made admissions that she was the person who injected the narcotics that caused Myers to overdose. An autopsy concluded the Cause of Death for Edward James Myers to be Mixed Drug Intoxication (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine) and the Manner of Death to be Homicide.
 
Julie Lecka was charged with Criminal Homicide in accordance with T.C.A. § 39-13-201.

