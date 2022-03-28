Roxy Regional Theatre performs musical GODSPELL, April 8th-23rd

Clarksville, TN – Prepare ye the way to the Roxy Regional Theatre on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic Downtown Clarksville.

GODSPELL, the international hit musical loosely based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, April 8th, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Matthew Combs stars as Jesus Christ, with Talon Beeson doubling as John the Baptist and Judas, in this musical sensation featuring songs by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked and Pippin) and written, conceived, and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak.

Using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing, a group of lovable disciples — Brian Best, Jama Bowen, Chloe LaMar, Destiny Neal, Austin Olive, Caitlyn Porayko, David Ridley, and Emily Rourke, alongside local youth Lydia Crawley, Caleb Crosby, Hayden Gilbreath, and Theresa Graham — help Jesus tell various parables from his early teachings, albeit in an unconventional way.

As the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage and dissolves hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, GODSPELL delivers Jesus’ timeless messages of kindness, tolerance, and love, under the direction of Ryan Bowie, with choreography by Margaret Rennerfeldt and music direction by Tyler Saunders.

Led by the international hit “Day by Day,” GODSPELL features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.” Ranging in style from pop to vaudeville to gospel, this eclectic blend of songs will be performed by Tyler Saunders on piano, Thad Wallus on electric guitar, Addison Perkins on acoustic guitar, Caleb Barlow on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.

Produced in part by Jim & Dottie Mann, additional funding support has been provided by Hugh & Joy Hatcher, David Magers & Stephanie Taylor, Kathy L. Watts, Walter & Cindy Marczak, Suzanne & Ron McCafferty, and Barbara & Larry Goolsby.

GODSPELL is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI), www.mtishows.com.

Performances run April 8th through April 23rd on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org