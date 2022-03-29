APSU Women’s Golf senior Taylor Dedmen wins Diane Daugherty Invite, Govs place Third

St. Charles, MO – Trailing by one shot with one hole left to play, Taylor Dedmen drove the green and sunk a long eagle putt on the par-four 18th to win the Diane Daugherty Invite, hosted by Southern Illinois, while the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team put together a third-place finish at the Bogey Hills Country Club, Tuesday.

Dedmen, who started the final round tied for second, used a two-over 73 to move atop the leaderboard and win the tournament with an aggregate score of 220. The senior from Plant City, Florida’s three-round score of 220 is tied with Reagan Green’s 220 at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship as the third-best 54-hole score in program history – Dedmen now has three of the top-five 54-hole scores in Austin Peay State University history.



Dedmen’s win at the Diane Daugherty Invite marks the first individual tournament victory by a Governor since Green won Tennessee State’s 2018 Town and Country Invitational. Dedmen is also just the third golfer in program history to win a three-round tournament since digital recording keeping began, joining Chelsea Harris at the 2010 OVC Championship and Amanda Phillips at the 2001 OVC Championship.



“I am so proud of Taylor and her win,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “She has worked so hard for four years and to claim a win in her senior year is amazing. She played so steady the whole tournament and had to eagle her final hole for the victory. She pulled off both of her final two shots beautifully.

“I am also proud of how Shelby [Darnell] bounced back for us today. She put together a solid round to help keep us in third place as a team in a tough field.”

The Governors started the final day of the tournament in third place and used a third-round 312 – their lowest round of the event – to hold off Illinois State by five strokes. Austin Peay finished 40 shots behind tournament-winner Missouri State and 33 shots behind runner-up South Dakota.

Freshman Erica Scutt posted her second-straight seven-over 78 in the final round to move up 11 spots on the leaderboard and finish the tournament tied for 27th with a score of 240. Shelby Darnell also posted her best round of the tournament on the final 18 holes, firing a four-over 75 to climb 23 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 32nd with an aggregate score of 242.

Kaley Campbell carded an 86 in her third round and finished tied for 51st with a three-round score of 246. Sophomore Kady Foshaug did not compete in the final round after withdrawing due to an injury in the second round.

Austin Peay led the tournament by going 13-over with a 3.20 stroke average on par threes. Dedmen was three-under with a 2.80 stroke average on par threes, she was the only player in the field to shoot under par on the par threes for the tournament. Dedmen also led the tournament in eagles, carding two of the three eagles in the 54-hole event.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will get back on the course when it wraps up its regular season at Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational, April 8th-9th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Box Score

Diane Daughtery Invite

Bogey Hills Country Club

St. Charles, MO

Dates: March 28th – March 29th