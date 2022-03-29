Austin Peay State University Athletics to honor Baseball, Softball greats, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department will retire the jerseys of four Governors’ greats during ceremonies surrounding Saturday’s baseball and softball games.

Prior to the start of Saturday’s baseball game against Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay will hold a ceremony to retire the jerseys of A.J. Ellis, Shawn Kelley, and Nate Manning on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Then, between games of Saturday’s Austin Peay softball doubleheader, the athletics department will honor multi-sport standout Andrea Miller by retiring her jersey on Cheryl Holt Field at Cathi Maynard Park.

In addition to Saturday’s events, Austin Peay State University will hold public ribbon-cuttings for the Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse and the Shawn Kelley K Club during ceremonies on Friday at 4:00pm.



The Downey Baseball Operations Center & Clubhouse opened during virtual ceremonies in September 2020 and Friday’s ribbon-cutting will provide the first public look at the new home for Governors baseball. The Shawn Kelley K Club is a unique indoor club area experience available during Governors baseball games and includes drinks, snacks, and an outside patio seating area to enjoy the game.



Austin Peay State University’s baseball team hosts Southeast Missouri in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. The Governors softball team hosts Tennessee Tech in a three-game OVC set, Saturday-Sunday.

Tickets for this weekend’s baseball and softball games are available for purchase online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Biographical Sketches of this weekend’s honorees

Andrea Miller (#32) – the finest all-around athlete in APSU history, she earned 11 letters while playing softball, volleyball, and basketball for the Governors. The first female athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition twice during their career, she was the 1995 OVC Softball Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-OVC selection in softball.

(#32) – the finest all-around athlete in APSU history, she earned 11 letters while playing softball, volleyball, and basketball for the Governors. The first female athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition twice during their career, she was the 1995 OVC Softball Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-OVC selection in softball. Nate Manning (#17) – the 1996 OVC Player of the Year, Tournament Most Valuable Player and a two-time All-OVC selection. He is the only APSU hitter to record 100 hits in a season and remains the program’s single-season RBI leader (81).

(#17) – the 1996 OVC Player of the Year, Tournament Most Valuable Player and a two-time All-OVC selection. He is the only APSU hitter to record 100 hits in a season and remains the program’s single-season RBI leader (81). A.J. Ellis (#15) – the first APSU baseball player to be named First Team All-OVC four times during their career and the first to do so at three different positions (utility, first base, and catcher).

(#15) – the first APSU baseball player to be named First Team All-OVC four times during their career and the first to do so at three different positions (utility, first base, and catcher). Shawn Kelley (#17) – the second APSU athlete to finish their career with four championship rings, he was the 2007 OVC Pitcher of the Year and a two-time All-OVC selection.

(#17) – the second APSU athlete to finish their career with four championship rings, he was the 2007 OVC Pitcher of the Year and a two-time All-OVC selection.



Austin Peay State University Retired Numbers

#84 – Harold “Red” Roberts, Football, in 1992.

#30 – John Ogles, Football, in 1992

#30 – Howard Wright, Men’s Basketball, in 1992

#13 – Charles “Bubba” Wells, Men’s Basketball, in 1998

#10 – Tom Morgan, Men’s Basketball, in 1999

#44 – Trenton Hassell, Men’s Basketball, in 2002

#10 – Brooke Armistead, Women’s Basketball, in 2004

#35 – James “Fly” Williams, Men’s Basketball, in 2009

Austin Peay Retired Jerseys