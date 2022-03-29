Austin Peay State University Softball drop doubleheader at Murray State

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team matched the Ohio Valley Conference’s statistical best pitching staff of Murray State pitch for pitch, Tuesday afternoon at Racer Field, but in the end, came up short on two heartbreaking finals, 2-1, and 2-0.

Murray State 2, Austin Peay 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 Murray State 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 7 1

W: JAMES, Hannah (11-3) L: MULLINS, Harley (3-3)

Austin Peay (15-17, 2-6 OVC) starter Harley Mullins and Murray State (24-8, 8-0 OVC) starter Hannah James matched scoreless innings over the game’s first four-inning before the Govs broke the scoreless deadlock with a run in the top of the fifth.



Brooke Pfefferle opened the inning with a single – the Govs first hit of the game – but was erased on a fielder’s choice on a bunt by Kylie Campbell, for the first out of the inning.



That brought up Kendyl Weinzapfel, who laced a single into left field that was misplayed by the Racers left fielder allowing Campbell to come in to score all the way around from first base to give the Govs a 1-0 lead.



Mullins (3-3) and the Govs would carry that lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but a bases-loaded, two-out single would bring in two runs for the Racers, who escaped with the win, 2-1.

Murray State 2, Austin Peay 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Murray State 0 2 0 0 0 0 X 2 3 1

W: VEBER, Jenna (10-4) L: BENEFIEL, Jordan (7-6)

APSU Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (7-6) limited the Racers to just three hits in the contest but unfortunately, two of those hits came in the bottom of the second inning, with Murray State scoring the game’s only two runs in the inning.

Austin Peay State University was also held to three hits in the contest but had scoring chances in three of the first five innings but could not produce a hit with runners in scoring position.

In the first, Lexi Osowski ripped a two-out double into center field to get into scoring position but was stranded; in the second, Emily Harkleroad and Mea Clark reached on a single and a walk – also with two outs – but were left on base and finally in the fifth inning, Harkleroad opened the inning with a walk and moved all the way around to third, but the Govs couldn’t get her in.

Inside the Boxscore

Megan Hodum had two assists from right field in the second inning of Game 1, including a catch and throwback into the infield for a double play.

Austin Peay State University turned two double plays on defense in Game 1, bringing its league-leading total to 14 this season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until the weekend when they play host to Tennessee Tech for a three-game OVC series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.