Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters land at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – On Friday morning, March 25th, 2022 two CH-47 Chinook helicopters – the massive, 26,800-pound helicopters with two rotor blades – landed on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus.

The helicopters, part of the 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), were there to air lift APSU’s Governors Guard ROTC cadets to Fort Campbell for the ROTC program’s spring exercise. University of Memphis Army ROTC cadets were also on hand to be part of the airlift and participate in the exercise.



The helicopters landed on the Dunn Center lawn around 7:50am, with about 55 APSU cadets and 25 Memphis cadets marching into the back of the Chinooks. The helicopters conducted two separate lifts to carry all the cadets.



The battalion commander of the unit flying, Lt. Col. Robert Harless, was a 2002 APSU graduate who earned his commission in through APSU’s Army ROTC program. Harless flew one of the two helicopters that morning.