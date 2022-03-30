APSU Women’s Golf senior Taylor Dedmen earns OVC Golfer of the Week honors

Brentwood, TN – For the second time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfer Taylor Dedmen has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

The Plant City, Florida, native won Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invite in dramatic fashion on the 54th and final hole of the tournament. Dedmen trailed by a shot entering the par-four 18th before driving the green and sinking a long eagle putt to win the tournament.

Dedmen was tied for second entering the final day at the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, Missouri after carding a 74 and 73 in her first two rounds. She then used a two-over 73 in the final round to move atop the leaderboard with a score of 220. Her tournament-winning score also helped the Governors claim a third-place finish as a team.



The senior’s aggregate score of 220 is tied with Reagan Green’s 220 at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship as the third-best 54-hole score in program history – Dedmen now has three of the top-five 54-hole scores in APSU history.



Dedmen’s win at the Diane Daugherty Invite marks the first individual tournament victory by a Governor since Green won Tennessee State’s 2018 Town and Country Invitational. Dedmen is also just the third golfer in program history to win a three-round tournament since digital recording keeping began, joining Chelsea Harris at the 2010 OVC Championship and Amanda Phillips at the 2001 OVC Championship.



This is Dedmen’s third-career OVC Golfer of the Week honors, she also took home the award earlier this season and once as a freshman in 2019. Dedmen is the first Governor to earn multiple OVC Golfer of the Week honors in the same season since her coach Jessica Combs – then Jessica Cathey – won the award twice during the 2015-16 season.

Dedmen and the rest of the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team wrap up the regular season at Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational, April 8th-9th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County, Kentucky.

For news and updates, follow the APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.