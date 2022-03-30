73.4 F
BBB warns public of Shipping Container Scam

Better Business Bureau - BBBNashville, TN – If you are looking to buy a shipping container, watch out for the so-called “Sea Can Scam.” This crafty con uses real business addresses to trick people into paying for a shipping container that doesn’t exist.
 
You see an ad online for shipping containers at a very competitive price. You reach out to the business and are directed to a professional-looking website. You even do background research by searching for their physical address online. An online map shows their address is in a shipping yard. Everything checks out!
 
After some back and forth with a customer service representative, you agree to purchase the container. You are asked to pay up front before you can arrange pick up.
 

For More Information

Avoid getting scammed by reviewing the BBB Tip: Smart Shopping Online
 
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. Find more information about scams and how to avoid them at BBB.org/AvoidScams
