Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists now at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center

Clarksville, TN – Continuing their celebration of women in the arts, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is currently hosting the exhibit Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists. This juried show includes 124 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists (AWA).

AWA is a nonprofit membership organization made up of women artists, patrons, and gallery owners throughout the United States and Canada.

Since its inaugural exhibition in 1990, AWA has worked to increase the number of professional opportunities for women in the visual fine arts through museum shows, symposiums, workshops, international exhibitions, and juried competitions in leading galleries around the country.



“The wonderful thing about an exhibition like this is the diversity in theme and media offered to a large audience,” said Terri Jordan, Curator of Exhibits. “While every piece in the show represents the highest quality of work, the viewpoints and styles of the artists allow every guest to find something they love. I am thrilled to be able to share the talents of so many gifted artists with our community.”

The exhibit is on view in the Museum’s Kimbrough and Jostens Galleries and features over 100 representational and abstract works, including paintings, drawings and sculptures selected from AWA’s member submissions. A team of six jurors presented over 20 awards to select artworks in a variety of categories, including a $10,000 grand prize. This honor was awarded to the oil on linen piece titled Woman with Turban by Master-Signature Member Ellen Buselli from New York.

Museum visitors can cast a vote for their favorite piece in the show, and the winner of the People’s Choice Award will have the opportunity to produce their own solo exhibit at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in 2024.

Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists is on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center now through May 29. Select works are available for sale.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org