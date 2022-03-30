Roxy Regional Theatre presents Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo performing music from the Great American Songbook, April 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Jazz lovers will not want to miss the incredible evening of music lined up at Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre this weekend. The Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo presents “Music from the Great American Songbook” in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 7:00pm.

All ages are sure to enjoy this variety of memorable jazz standards, including famous songs from the Great American Songbook. Led by Gary “Bo” Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, the Jazz Combo will also feature Heath Rives on tenor sax, Darrin Hoffman on guitar, Roy Vogt on bass, and Zenon Garcia on drums.

Tickets to the performance are $15.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at .931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the concert).

Health And Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.