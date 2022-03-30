Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery County, Northwestern Dickson County, Northwestern Cheatham County, and Eastern Houston County.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:30pm.

At 7:45pm, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Big Rock to near McEwen, moving northeast at 55 mph.

There may be gusts up to 60 mph. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.