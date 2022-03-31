48.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Lane Closure for Westfield Court

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, March 31st at 10:00pm on Westfield Court for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Westfield Court will be passable; however, approximately 200 feet of the southbound lane will be closed.
 
The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 2:00am on Friday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

