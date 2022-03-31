Clarksville Police Department reports robbery at Walgreens Pharmacy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

At approximately 4:00am, two individuals entered the Walgreens located at 1954 Madison Street. One of the suspects (red hoodie) jumped over the pharmacy counter and pointed an object at the clerk which she perceived to be a weapon.

The suspect grabbed narcotics and cash and ran to the getaway vehicle which was occupied by a third person. When officers arrived, the vehicle and suspects fled the scene.



A short time later, the vehicle was located driving down Tompkins Lane and was stopped by CPD. There was only one occupant, the driver, 31-year-old Jabarrie Palmer from Memphis. He was taken into custody and the narcotics and cash was recovered from the vehicle.



The other two accomplices are still at large and detectives are working to identify them at this time. Attached above are video surveillance photos of the two individuals that went inside Walgreens (black hoodie and red hoodie).

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. Someone may be familiar with Jabarrie Palmer and his associates.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Bradley, 931-648-0656, ext. 5159.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.