Clarksville Police Department requests public’s help in identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPS) is currently investigating several Vehicle Burglaries and a Theft of Motor Vehicle case that are all related.

A 2021 Nissan Altima was stolen from an apartment complex on Smithson Lane on March 18th and then there were several vehicle burglaries that occurred on Autumn Drive within the following days.

On March 28th the stolen vehicle was recovered and the investigation led detectives to discover surveillance video footage at Governor’s Square Mall of the suspects that were involved.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects in the video and photo.

Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department would also like to remind the public to “Park Smart”, secure their valuables and lock their vehicles when unattended. So far this year to date, there have been (117) reported vehicle burglaries or “Car Hopping” incidents and (104) reported vehicles stolen.

In most cases, the victim’s vehicle was unlocked and as for the thefts, the key was in the vehicle or it was left running.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neagos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Additional Video