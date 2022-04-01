APSU Baseball rallies late to defeat Southeast Missouri, 4-3

Clarksville, TN – First baseman Ty DeLancey and catcher Jack Alexander hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, delivering the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team a 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference victory against league-leading Southeast Missouri, Friday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Trailing 3-2 entering the eighth inning, Austin Peay (9-18, 2-2 OVC) faced off against Southeast Missouri closer Kyle Miller. DeLancey drove a 0-1 pitch deep into the night for a leadoff home run to right-center field. Alexander followed and battled back from an 0-2 count to get to a full count before he homered off the top of the wall in left-center field for what proved to be the game-winning run.



The late rally benefitted Governor’s reliever Luke Brown (3-3) who provided 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three batters. He entered the game for starter Tyler Delong who set career highs in innings pitched (4.2) and strikeouts (6) while limiting Southeast Missouri to three runs in his second start as a Governor.



Southeast Missouri (18-6, 3-1 OVC) opened the game with a run in the top of the first only to see Austin Peay State University respond with two runs in its half of the first. The Redhawks regained the lead in the fifth after the first two batters reached base. Second baseman Ben Palmer drove in the tying run with a single and third baseman Peyton Leeper provided the go-ahead run on his two-out single.

Miller (3-2) suffered the loss after allowing the two eighth-inning runs. Redhawks reliever Austin Williams was left with no decision after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out five of the 10 batters he faced.

Alexander led the Govs offense with a 3-for-4, two RBI effort that included a RBI single in the first inning. DeLancey went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Outfielder Gino Avros also had two hits in the Govs nine-hit outing.

Southeast Missouri was held to six hits, left fielder Jevon Mason leading the way with a 2-for-4 outing.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Southeast Missouri continue the three-game OVC series with a Saturday contest at Hand Park that begins at 1:00pm. The Governors will retire the jerseys of Nate Manning, A.J. Ellis, and Shawn Kelley in pregame ceremonies beginning at 12:45pm.

Box Score

Southeast Missouri 3, Austin Peay 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Southeast Missouri 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 Austin Peay 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 X 4 9 2

W: BROWN, Luke (3-3) L: MILLER, Kyle (3-2)