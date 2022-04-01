APSU Men’s Tennis travel to Belmont to kick off OVC play

Clarksville, TN – With the nonconference season over, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team begins Ohio Valley Conference play against Belmont on Saturday, at the Belmont Tennis Complex in Nashville. The match is set to begin at 3:00pm.

The Governors (4-5) ended their nonconference season with a 3-1 comeback victory against North Alabama, on March 26th, which was capped off by freshman Tom Bolton’s three-set victory from the No. 4 court.

After a perfect week at the No. 2 doubles position, Bolton and Giovanni Becchis were named the OVC Co-Men’s Doubles Team of the Week, Tuesday. The freshman pairing leads all APSU duos with a 4-1 record this season and has won three-straight matches.



Senior Anton Damberg leads the Govs with four singles wins from the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, while Oliver Andersson and Frederic Schlossmann earned three singles wins through the nonconference campaign.



Belmont returns seven players from its 2021 team that won the OVC Tournament Championship, including sophomores Ian Crus and Alfred Wallin, who have each captured a team-best nine singles wins for the Bruns



In doubles, Belmont is led by Arthur Toledo and Jack Randall, the pair has a team-best six doubles wins while playing exclusively the No. 2 position.

Saturday’s match is the last time the Governors and Bruins will meet in the regular season as conference opponents, with Austin Peay State University departing for the ASUN Conference and Belmont joining the Missouri Valley.

Belmont leads the all-time series against APSU, 8-5, since 2012, and hold a narrow, 7-5 advantage against the Govs since joining the OVC prior to the 2012-13 season.

About the Belmont Bruins

2022 Record: 9-3 (1-0 OVC)

2021 Record: 13-5 (3-2 OVC)

2021 Season Result: Belmont entered the 2021 OVC Championship as the No. 3 seed and defeated No. 2 Jacksonville State, 4-2, in the seminal of the tournament. The Bruins captured their first OVC Championship title and bid to the NCAA Championship after upsetting the regular season champions in Tennessee Tech, 4-3.

Belmont’s season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Championship after the Bruins were swept, 4-0, by No. 15 Ole Miss.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/2

All-Time Series (Since 2012): 8-5 Belmont

Last Meeting: The Governors dropped a 7-0 match against the Bruins, on March 29tth, 2021 at the Belmont Tennis Complex and fell to 1-2 in conference play.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Belmont, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis teams host Eastern Illinois in their first home conference match on April 9th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match will start at 2:00pm