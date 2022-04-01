APSU Softball plays Tennessee Tech at home this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After a five-game Ohio valley Conference road swing, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, this weekend to play host to Tennessee Tech in a three-game OVC series.

The Governors (15-17, 2-6 OVC) open the series against the Golden Eagles (22-9, 5-3 OVC) on Saturday in a doubleheader that starts at 1:00pm, followed by a Sunday single game at 1:00pm.

Heading into the matchup against the Golden Eagles, the Govs are led at the plate by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .443 batting average, including 10 doubles, two triples and eight home runs to go with 26 runs scored and 29 RBI.



Three other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by Brooke Pfefferle (.363, 4 HR, 26 RBI) and followed by Kylie Campbell (.322, 3 HR, 15 RBI) and Megan Hodum (.311, 27 runs, 8 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 7-6 record, including a 3.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93.1 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 3-3, with a 4.76 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched and Samantha Miener is 5-8, with a 4.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 53 innings.

For Tennessee Tech, they have three hitters batting over .300 this season, led by Mackenzie Fitzgerald (.385, 2 HR, 13 RBI) and Haeli Bryson (.381, 8 HR, 33 RBI).

In the circle, the Golden Eagles have two pitchers with at least eight wins, led by Alyssa Arden, who comes in with a 10-6 record, including a 3.38 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 93.1 innings of work, followed by Tyler Erwin (8-1, 2.22 ERA, 30 K’s).

Inside the Lines

The series against Tennessee Tech is the second most played for the Govs all-time, with Saturday’s first game being the 102nd meeting between the two in-state programs.

The Govs have won the last eight games versus Tennessee Tech.

Lexi Osowski need three RBIs to reach 100 in her career.

Brooke Pfefferle needs two runs to move past Louranda Sanders (1997-2000) into sixth place all time, with 104 career runs scored.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Andrea Miller Jersey Retirement

Between games of Saturday’s doubleheader, Austin Peay State University will retire the #32 jersey of former multi-sport standout Andrea Miller who, along with being a member of the Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame, was the finest all-around athlete in APSU history, earning 11 letters while playing softball, volleyball, and basketball for the Governors.

She was the first female athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition twice during the career, she was the 1995 OVC Softball Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-OVC selection in softball.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to Governors home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).