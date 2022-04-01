Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design to hold 54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design will celebrate the end of the 2021-22 academic year with the 54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition opens in The New Gallery on April 4th and runs through April 27th.

The exhibition will culminate with a reception and awards ceremony on April 27th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. All are invited to attend the free ceremony.

APSU Art + Design is proud of its students and wants to reward its outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity. The 54th Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition is professionally juried from outside Austin Peay State University, emulating the practice of real-world art shows.



The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

About the Juror

This year’s juror was Adrienne Chadwick, arts manager at Opa-locka Community Development Corporation and Arts Consultants with Culture Conduit.

Chadwick is an artist and arts administrator who has dedicated 27 years to reimagining public engagement and diversity in art museums. Previously she was curator of Interpretation at Mississippi Museum of Art (2019-2020), deputy director for education at Pérez Art Museum Miami (2016-2019), education manager at Nova Southeastern University Art Museum Fort Lauderdale (2012-2016), and director of education at Young At Art Museum (1995-2012).

She serves on selection panels including the National Endowment of the Arts, National Congressional Art Competition, Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs and is a board member of The Museums Association of the Caribbean.

Chadwick’s studio art practice utilizes accumulation, repetition and translucence to express ideas related to power and resistance, in society and nature. Select group exhibitions include “Introspective: A Reckoning of the Soul” (2021) Art and Culture Center, Hollywood, Florida; “The Tree, Is the Porch, Is the Watering Hole” (2020) African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; “Local Global Borderless Caribbean XII” (2020) Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Miami, Florida.

Based in Hollywood, Florida, born in Toronto, Canada, and a citizen of Belize, Central America, Chadwick is an avid traveler who has visited all seven continents and is devoted to supporting cultures and customs in her local communities.

About the Art

This year’s exhibition features 58 works of art chosen from 145 submissions created by the following artists: Kaos Armstrong, Freddy Batts, Emelia Beck, Rheanne Bouchard, Katie Boyer, Brayden Clark, Hayley Collins, Peyton Dickens, Micah Downing, Gene Duncan, Barb Edwards, Jordan Fulsom, Uyango Ganzorig, Courtney Gatewood, Gore, Vivian Havelka, Garlyn Jarrell, Samuel Lara, Mars LeBlanc, Autumn Maczko, Iseabeul Melvin, Danny Miller-Romero, Melodie Moen, Carol Nadeau, Ray Nidiffer, Emma Schwartz, Arays Smith, Taylor Spainhoward, Sarah Spillers, Cassidy Stanfield, Suncerea Stephens, Starr Thorne, and Jada Wilson.

For those that not able to see the work in person, there will be an accompanying 3D virtual gallery tour to be released by April 8th.

The department will announce jury award winners – along with CECA Purchase Award and Summer Research Award recipients – beginning at 5:30pm on April 27th at the awards ceremony in The New Gallery.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.