Friday, April 1, 2022
thROWdown for Special Olympics 2022 to be held April 20th

By News Staff

Special Olympics TennesseeClarksville, TN – The Tennessee Special Olympics is looking for teams to participate and possibly challenge other teams and departments to participate. 

The concept is simple, teams of 10 people compete together by completing a 26.2 mile row all to support the athletes of Special Olympics Tennessee! 

The goal is to have 10 members max per team.  Teams may consist of fewer members but the minimum of $500.00 fundraising level must be met to compete. 

It’s a win/win – the money raised supports the more than 18,000 Special Olympics Tennessee athletes and you earn cool swag. 

The Clarksville Police Department has a long-standing partnership with the Tennessee Special Olympics.

Consider your team’s entry fee a fundraising challenge: the goal is to raise a minimum of $500.00/team. Teams that raise the minimum of $500.00 will receive an event t-shirt for each team member (10 member max).  Click on the link and create a team!  https://give.classy.org/thROWdown2022

Prizes will be awarded for:

  • Fastest rowing team
  • Top Fundraising Team
  • Top Fundraising Individual
  • Most Team Spirit

The challenge will take place on Saturday, April 30th at CrossFit SolaFide, 1020 Smokestack Drive Clarksville.

For more information visit  https://link.edgepilot.com/s/fe402c72/BaYfI3O-lUaUlXJ9MI3fxw?u=https://fb.me/e/51lHnrpNw

