APSU Baseball scores Seven Runs in the Seventh to defeat Southeast Missouri, 8-7

Clarksville, TN – Returning to the lineup for the first time in 23 days, designated hitter John McDonald hit a seventh-inning grand slam that proved to be the game-winning hit in the Austin Peay State University baseball team’s 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference victory against Southeast Missouri, Saturday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

With the win, Austin Peay (10-18, 3-2 OVC) claims the OVC series against Southeast Missouri (18-7, 3-2 OVC). The Governors and Redhawks conclude the three-game set with a Sunday 1:00pm contest at The Hand.



Southeast Missouri built a 7-2 lead through six innings thanks largely to first baseman Lincoln Andrews who finished the game 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI. His solo home run in the second inning gave the Redhawks a 3-0 lead. Andrews tacked on a two-run home run in the fourth and a solo home run in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-2.

Meanwhile, Redhawks starting pitcher Noah Niznik went into the seventh inning while holding APSU to two runs on four hits. However, he would not record an out in the seventh, after Govs third baseman Michael Robinson and shortstop John Bolton opened with a double and a run-scoring single, respectively.

Southeast Missouri’s bullpen momentarily stemmed the Austin Peay State University run with Blake Cisneros striking out a pinch hitter to start his outing. But APSU left fielder Gino Avros hit a RBI single to narrow the deficit to 7-4 before Cisneros struck out another Austin Peay batter for the inning’s second out.

Cisneros’ outing would end after first baseman Ty DeLancey walked and reliever Hunter Ralls would walk the first batter he faced to load the bases. Ralls would get ahead in the count, 1-2, against McDonald before the APSU Govs designated hitter fought back to a full count. On the payoff pitch, he belted a grand slam to right-center field giving Austin Peay an 8-7 lead it would not relinquish.

The home run was McDonald’s lone hit in a 1-for-3, four RBI effort that included a walk and run scored in the second inning. Avros went 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run single in the second.

Austin Peay State University reliever Jacob Weaver (1-1) picked up the win with his scoreless seventh inning. Peyton Jula followed with two scoreless innings to record his season’s first save.

Ralls (3-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits before recording his lone out to end the seventh. Niznik was left with no decision after holding APSU to four runs on six hits while striking out seven over six-plus innings.

Box Score

Southeast Missouri 7, Austin Peay 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Southeast Missouri 2 1 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 7 11 0 Austin Peay 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 0 X 8 9 0

W: WEAVER, Jacob (1-1) L: RALLS, Hunter (3-2) S: JULA, Peyton (1)