APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Belmont

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis drops OVC opener against Belmont. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped its Ohio Valley Conference opener against Belmont, 6-1, Saturday, at the Belmont Tennis Complex.

The Governors’ (4-6, 0-1 OVC) freshman pairing of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis – the reigning OVC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week – dropped just their second match of the season in a 6-3 loss against the Bruins’ Jack Randall and Arthur Toledo.
 
Belmont (11-3, 2-0 OVC) claimed the match’s first point after defeating Hogan Stoker and Thiago Nogueira, 6-0, on the No. 3 doubles court.
 
Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann won the APSU Govs only point of the afternoon in singles, defeating Arthur Toledo in straight sets for his fourth win of the spring. 

Results vs. Belmont

Doubles

  1. Diego Castro / Tomas Luis (BEL) vs. Anton Damberg / Frederic Schlossmann (APSU), Unfinished at 4-3
  2. Jack Randall / Arthur Toledo (BEL) def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-3
  3. Taisei Miyamoto / Alfred Wallin (BEL) def. Hogan Stoker / Thiago Nogueira  (APSU), 6-0

Singles

  1. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Arthur Toledo (BEL), 6-4, 7-5
  2. Tomas Luis (BEL) def. Anton Damberg (APSU), 7-5, 6-1
  3. Ian Cruz (BEL) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-1, 6-2
  4. Diego Castro (BEL) def. Giovanni Becchis 4-6, 6-4, 10-2
  5. Alfred Wallin (BEL) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1, 6-0
  6. Taisei Miyamoto (BEL) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-3, 6-2

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Eastern Illinois, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Eastern Illinois in their first home conference match of the season on April 9th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match starts at 2:00pm

