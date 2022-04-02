Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball falls to North Alabama, beats Eastern Illinois

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split its final two matches at the EKU Beach Tournament, falling to North Alabama, 4-1, before bouncing back to sweep Eastern Illinois, 5-0, at the EKU Courts, Friday.

Austin Peay (9-6, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) picked up a win in the extension match against North Alabama (9-8) with Maggie Keenan and Morgan Rutledge winning in two sets. But the Lions won the next four matches, knocking off the Governors on the No. 5, No. 4, No. 3, and No. 2 lines to claim the match.

With the match decided, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up a point for Austin Peay with a three-set victory in the No. 1 match.



Austin Peay State University bounced back in its second match of the day and swept Eastern Illinois (0-9) for the second time this season. Keenan and Rutledge picked up the first point for the Govs with a two-set win in the No. 4 match before Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs pushed the lead to 2-0 with a two-set win in the No. 5 match.



Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring scored the match-clinching point for the Governors, beating Ella Collins and Emily Wilcox handily on the No. 3 line. Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell picked up another win in the No. 2 match, beating the Panther’s duo in two sets to push the lead to 4-0.

With the match already in hand, Bullington and Mead completed the sweep and picked up their fourth win of the weekend when they beat Ashley Sharkus and Takenya Stafford in two sets on the No. 1 line.

EKU Beach Tournament Day Two Results

North Alabama def. Austin Peay, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Jelena Girod/Natalie Kordt (UNA) 18-21, 21-18, 15-9

2. Catie Ladner/Mackenzie Martin (UNA) def. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell 21-18, 15-21, 15-11

3. Taylor Seney/Allison Temple (UNA) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 24-22, 22-20

4. Martha McLaurin/Katy Floyd (UNA) def. Karli Graham/Elizabeth Wheat 16-21, 21-19, 15-12

5. Lauren Quigley/Katie Gerig (UNA) def. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs 21-17, 12-21, 15-12

6. Maggie Keenan/Morgan Rutledge def. Caroline Conkle/Mackenzie Blackwood (UNA) 21-9, 21-12

Austin Peay def. Eastern Illinois, 5-0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Ashley Sharkus/Takenya Stafford (EIU) 21-19, 21-8

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Christina Martinez-Mundo/Elisavet Papageorgiou 21-19, 21-14

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring def. Ella Collins/Emily Wilcox (EIU) 21-9, 21-10

4. Maggie Keenan/Morgan Rutledge def. Ireland Hieb/Anna Moster (EIU) 21-16, 21-9

5. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Kaitlyn Flynn/Cataline Rochaix (EIU) 21-18, 21-11

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will be back in action when it hosts a double-dual match against North Alabama, Wednesday, with the first match set to begin at 1:00pm at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex in Clarksville.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.